'Zero interest in our cats': Tipperary greyhound settles into new life as family pet in South Dublin home

A formerly Tipperary-owned racing greyhound who won three times on the track is now winning in her new home as a family pet in Dublin.

Treel Spice, now known as Darcy to her new owners, was rehomed last year by the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust from her previous kennels in Roscrea in County Tipperary to her new Rathfarnam, South Dublin home.

Treel Spice ran on the track 46 times between September 2016 and September 2018, in Shelbourne Park, Longford, Galway, Kilkenny and Drumbo Park, earning over €1,000 in prize money.

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust has assisted and supported in the rehoming of over 5,700 racing greyhounds since 2008, with over 1,000 rehomed in 2018. The Irish Greyhound Board contributed over €100,000 to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust in 2017.

Darcy’s new owner, David McManus, says she has settled wonderfully into life in their family home. “Darcy has zero interest in our three cats. At the beginning we were cautious, but the cats can roam freely as Darcy's focus is on long snoozes and in securing treats.

"My parents are the most surprised - Darcy is very affectionate, she doesn't bark, shed hair or need much exercise. My dad grew up on a farm and has never seen a dog like her - Darcy will spend all day in bed aside from her two walks. With the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust all adoption fees are covered, so I can't see why more families don't adopt a retired racing greyhound.”

Welfare officer with the Irish Greyhound Board and secretary to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust Barry Coleman adds: “It is excellent to see Treel Spice, now known as Darcy, and hundreds of others like her finding loving homes and having a happy and healthy retirement. Greyhounds make for excellent pets and have an uncanny ability to transition to the family couch with ease.”

The main source of funding for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to come from greyhound racing owners through a two per cent deduction of all winning prize money, which is then matched by the Irish Greyhound Board.

A further 85 greyhounds on the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust’s rehoming list are currently reserved for rehoming in February, March and April of this year. These greyhounds will be rehomed as pets to households in Ireland, the UK, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, France and Italy.