Charity cycle through Roscrea to raise funds for Dublin toddler, Tessa Garry 

21 cyclists will be whizzing through Tipperary on a 375 km charity cycle on Friday, May 17, stopping in Roscrea, in a fundraising effort to raise €375,000 for a Dublin toddler with neuroblastoma, a cancer of the central nervous system,

In December 2018, at 14 months old, Tessa Garry from Castleknock in Dublin was diagnosed with stage 4, high risk, neuroblastoma, and the most life-threatening form of cancer for children.

Tessa started chemotherapy in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, last January and she is receiving superb care but she has a long battle ahead of her with several medical mountains to climb. Relapse is a huge concern with neuroblastoma, and sadly, when it occurs, survival rates are very low, so Tessa’s parents, together with friends and family, have started a fundraising campaign to allow her to access treatment in America to help to prevent a relapse once she has completed her treatment in Ireland.

Tessa’s uncle Alan is a member of the Blanch Wheelies cycling club, and the Wheelies are undertaking a 375km cycle on Friday, May 17, passing through the four provinces, to raise money for Tessa’s campaign.

They will be stopping in the Texaco Spar on the Birr Road in Roscrea mid-afternoon on Friday, at approximately 3.30 pm, so keep an eye out for them in red and white. They would be very grateful for any donations and support received along their route.

They will be travelling through Meath, Cavan, Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Offaly, Tipperary, and Kildare on their mammoth route, starting in Dublin at 5 am and hoping to finishing in Dublin that night before last orders for a well-earned drink.

If you miss them, you can donate to the campaign at www.gofundme.com/help-tessa- be-cancer-free