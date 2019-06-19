Roscrea Trail Blazers try new walk near Cloughjordan

On Thursday night last the Trail Blazers were on a new walk near Cloughjordan, the Scohaboy Bog/Sopwell wood walk. This walk has just been officially opened and I would encourage everyone to go and see this area at least once and enjoy what the area has to offer.

This Thursday we are at Terryglass on the banks of the Shannon for a 6km hike around the back roads of Terryglass. The walk will be led by local woman Geraldine Caufield who has just returned from a Temple pilgrimage in Japan and we will get a chance to hear all about it with tea and coffee after the walk. This is a short flat walk and is suitable for everyone and one not to be missed. Meeting at Mulrooneys Gala at 7pm or Terryglass village at 7.30pm.

There are still limited places available for our week long holiday at Lake Windermere, The Lake District. Please contact Cathal on 086 3399193 for the itinerary and more details.

Now that the evenings have begun to open up more, we are back to walking further from home. This is still a great way to keep fit over the coming months.

The Trail Blazers would like to put out an open invitation to the general public to join them at some point on their walks programme for the start of 2019. Walking is a great way to get into shape as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. The Trail Blazers website www.roscreatrailblazers.com is up and running and you are welcome to take a look and see what the club has planned. If you would like to join the group on any of their walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.

If you ever wanted to hike in The Lake District and Lake Windermere in the UK then now is your chance. One week’s walking (7 nights) in The Lake district next summer. Please contact Cathal on 086 3399193 or email walkinireland@live.ie for more details. Itinerary, dates and prices are on www.climbireland.com Limited availability, max 16 persons.

ROSCREA SLÌ NA SLAINTE

This route starts at Rosemary Square and follows a marked route around Roscrea and the surrounding area. The walk is designed to encourage people who wish to get back to fitness or for people who have been advised by their GP to get some exercise. The route can be downloaded when you log onto www.irishheart.ie with The Irish Heart Foundation.

The route has 1km markers from the start to the end of this 6.5km walking route, enabling walkers to know what distance they have covered as well as having directional arrows at each junction. The route is all on footpath which makes it a safe option for the people of Roscrea. For information on the walk contact 086 3399193. Or log onto www.irishheart.ie

