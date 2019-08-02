Roscrea
Cllr Shane Lee raises concerns on Market Square development in Roscrea
Businesses have concerns about parking
Cllr Shane Lee
Roscrea Cllr Shane Lee has said he raised the following issues at a recent Co Council meeting.
“Roads and traffic lights and the need for resurfacing. I had a notice of motion down about the N62 about a footpath and infill lighting from Benamore past the flyover. I was happy enough with the reply that the TII are doing a report on this area and will report back. I raised the issue about speeding in many areas of our district in which there now will be surveys carried out on same.
“We had a good discussion on the development of Market Square and the concerns the businesses have about parking etc. We got a commitment they will now meet with the businesses. I'm always available to help at any level I possibly can, so if you need support please do not hesitate to contact me on 086 3296667.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on