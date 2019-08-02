Cllr Shane Lee raises concerns on Market Square development in Roscrea

Roscrea Cllr Shane Lee has said he raised the following issues at a recent Co Council meeting.



“Roads and traffic lights and the need for resurfacing. I had a notice of motion down about the N62 about a footpath and infill lighting from Benamore past the flyover. I was happy enough with the reply that the TII are doing a report on this area and will report back. I raised the issue about speeding in many areas of our district in which there now will be surveys carried out on same.



“We had a good discussion on the development of Market Square and the concerns the businesses have about parking etc. We got a commitment they will now meet with the businesses. I'm always available to help at any level I possibly can, so if you need support please do not hesitate to contact me on 086 3296667.”