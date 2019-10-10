Lions Club fundraiser in aid of their Rosemary Project

The Lions Club of Roscrea are holding a Music Night at the Golf Club on Friday, October 18 at 9pm. This is a great night out and a fun filled evening is guaranteed. With musicians Theresa Larkin and Dixie Byrne score points when you "name that tune" or join in the singalong. The quiz is for tables of 4 and each table costs €40. Bring some friends and have a laughter filled evening. All proceeds go to the Lions Rosemary Project.

Roscrea Lions Club serves the community in a variety of ways through its fundraising campaigns. In 2016 our club decided to set up a project that would support families in our community that care for children with various challenging issues – we named this initiative our “Rosemary Project”.

The Rosemary Project offers these families a day out, a fun-filled break, with every possible support to ensure everyone can cope and make happy memories. To date, many families have benefited from the project. The family chooses the type of trip that best suits them – this may be a trip to the Zoo, Tayto Park or other venues. The Rosemary Project then confidentially organises and funds the entire cost of the trip.