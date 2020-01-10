Roscrea Heritage Society AGM will take place on Thursday, January 16, at 8.30pm in John’s Tower, Roscrea Castle.

The society would like to encourage anyone who is interested in promoting our heritage, whether it be cultural, natural or built, to come along on the night. Annual membership is €10, new members are most welcome.

The society would also like to congratulate Marcus and Irene Sweeney (Fancroft Mill and Gardens) who recently won the Norman Campion Award Best Museum/Industrial Heritage Site at the prestigious Industrial Heritage Association of Ireland (IHAI) Awards 2019.

Marcus and Irene have graciously hosted many events for the society during heritage week throughout the years and we are delighted to see their considerable efforts in restoring the mill, recognised with such a prestigious award.