Age Friendly Roscrea AGM took place on Monday, February 17

The fourth Age Friendly Roscrea AGM took place Monday, February 17.



Officers for 2020 are: Anne Keevey chairperson; Dr. Jerome Ryan, vice chairperson; Mary T Buckley, secretary; John Hanamy and Fr Michael Harding, treasurers.

Financial and annual reports were presented and following this Ciaran Lynch, research consultant - appointed to facilitate Age Friendly strategic plan - outlined his plans.

Fiona Crotty, Age Friendly Tipperary programme manager gave an update on the local authority plans for Roscrea as an Age Friendly Town.



Rambling House

Rambling House took place Tuesday, February 18. Thank you to the superb musicians, singers, poets and everyone who took part. The next Rambling House will be March 19.

On Thursday, February 20, Marie Dempsey, from Marie Keating Foundation, gave a presentation on keeping healthy - Your Health, Your Choice.



Dementia Support Group

The Dementia Support Group met on Friday, February 21. Amy Murphy, regional dementia advisor attended and will also be at the next support group on Friday, March 20. This is a confidential, mutual support group for family, formal and informal carers.

Percy French Programme

To mark the 100th anniversary of Percy French's death, the Rosie Greys are presenting a program of songs and photographs to celebrate the work of Percy French.

Directed by Edel Carey, accompanied by Susan Price and produced by Jim Kennedy, this will all happen in the Courthouse on March 12 and 13, at 7pm. Tickets are available (€10) at Courthouse -0505 22550. As there is limited number of tickets, please book early to avoid disappointment.

eekly groups continue: Scribblers on Tuesday am 10.30am; Crafters on Wednesday at 10.30am; Rosie Greys at 3pm Wednesday and the Clubbers Thursday at 2pm. We are taking names for an iPad/iPhone class, if we have enough numbers we will run class. Ring 0505 22550 for information.



Picture above front row L/R: Edel Carey, Ciaran Lynch, Eileen Kennedy, John Hanamy. Middle Row: PJ Wright, Eadaoin Russell, Rose Marie Doyle, Fidelma Carroll, Mary T Buckley, Eileen Carroll.



Back Row: Michael Carroll MCC, Kathleen Delaney, Dani Dunne, Joan Murray, Fiona Crotty, Maru O'Sullivan, Kathy McLoughlin, Anne Keevey, Mary Spillane, Nuala Moore, Noel O'Meara, Jerome Ryan, Peg Hanlon, Pat Flanagan, Batty Lynch, Mary McGrath