Roscrea Youth Counselling Service available

Roscrea Youth Counselling Service is a mental health and wellness programme for young people aged 10 to 17 years.

Young people from the Roscrea community may avail of one to one professional counselling during Covid – 19 with our programme counsellor by telephone/video call.

The service also provides young people with the opportunity to participate in small group settings where life skills to include resilience, self-regulation and self-care are explored through creativity, open discussion and mindfulness.

Rates of anxiety and depression are on the rise among young people and levels of self-harm are significant across the adolescent and young adult age groups, with two in every five young adults having self harmed.

For further information contact North Tipperary Development Office Monday 1:30-6pm; Tuesday 1:30-7:30pm.

Or call or text Mary at 087 9529041 for more.