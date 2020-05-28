PETA to target Roscrea meat plant with billboard campaign

The international group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), plan to target the Rosderra plant with a billboard campaign in Roscrea, this newspaper can reveal.

“Following reports that the Roscrea plant will remain open and functional even though one-third of its workers have tested positive for Covid-19, PETA is working with local advertisers to try to place a billboard in the area surrounding the facility”, a spokesperson said.

The billboard, which aims to encourage people to opt for a vegan diet, advise to "Close abattoirs and meat factories: save the workers, their families, and the animals."

“Because of their frigid temperatures and cramped conditions, meat-processing plants in Ireland – as well as the US – have become Covid-19 hotspots. Outbreaks have been reported at 16 Irish plants, with over 800 workers infected with the virus”, Jennifer White from PETA told this newspaper.