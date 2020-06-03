Some relief for motorists as Roscrea's only set of traffic lights corrected

An unwelcome adjustment to the timing sequence for Roscrea's only set of traffic lights had become a major bugbear for local motorists throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, who were forced to endure lengthy traffic jams as a result.

Warnings that the reduced green light time for traffic on Grove Street traversing the busy N62 would lead to an accident had been voiced by many local motorists on social media, who flagged the mounting traffic jams in the town centre as dangerous for traffic and pedestrians who were forced to attempt and negotiate the intersection as quickly as possible.

Vehicles forced to break the red lights as they attempted to rush through the junction was becoming a regular issue at the town's only set of traffic lights and unhappy local motorists highlighted the issue repeatedly in representations to the town's elected representatives.

However, the temporary timing sequence has been rectified this week with the installation of sensors that automatically control the sequence for optimal traffic flow.

A new parking arrangement is also now in place on Grove Street, where free public parking space has switched to the western side of the street.

Traffic congestion problems where heavy goods vehicles servicing factories on Roscrea's Kinnitty Road regularly face congestion on Grove Street and Bunkers Hill.