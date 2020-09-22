Lowry confirms funding of €0.5million for Roscrea roads

Deputy Michael Lowry has confirmed a substantial €500,000 funding allocation from the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) for works to the N62 approach roads to Roscrea.



Work on this significant project will commence in the third week of October and will be ongoing for a period of six weeks. People are advised that it will cause some disruption and are asked to be patient while work is taking place. Once finished, this project will complement the completed work funded by the Local Authority Municipal District at the traffic light junction, through which this stretch of the N62 transverses.



Deputy Lowry says he is pleased that this important piece of infrastructure is being upgraded and he thanked Minister Eamon Ryan for his co-operation and support on the matter.

Deputy Michael Lowry

Cllr. Shane Lee, who worked at local level to progress the works, says that there has been a lot of pressure locally to get this work done and it will bring this stretch of road and the busy footpaths up to grade. He states that he is extremely grateful to Tipperary County Council Roads Engineers for their assistance at all stages in bringing this project to fruition.



Full resurfacing of the entire stretch of road between the Railway Bridge on the Birr Road, right through to the roundabout at the Tesco entrance on Lourdes Road will take place. In addition to this the removal and replacement of badly damaged footpaths will also be carried out.



Deputy Lowry has been engaged at National level in securing this improvement funding for Roscrea. ‘This brings to an end a long running saga and I welcome the official announcement that the funding is in place’ says Deputy Lowry.



Cllr Shane Lee

Cllr. Lee explains that work carried out at the Railway Bridge on the Birr Road a number of years ago has deteriorated and it was important to include this part of the road in the upgrade in conjunction with Irish Rail.



This section of the N62 is a very busy stretch of road both for vehicles and pedestrians and it has been a priority for a long time to ensure that it is brought up to standard for all users. ‘The footpaths serve a large number of houses both on the Birr Road side of the Traffic Lights and on the Lourdes Road side of the Lights’ says Cllr. Lee.