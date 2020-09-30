Roscrea and Birr RFC join forces in exciting project

An exciting and dynamic new brand to be named the Ravens will encapsulate the Boys u17s and u18s and the Girls u14s and u16s from both clubs.

In these turbulent times it seems that genuine good news is hard to come by.



With the constant trepidation and anxiety that has become part and parcel of daily life, one would be forgiven for thinking that positive stories have been put on hold.



Sport however has become a shining beacon and a positive distraction for many against the backdrop of the current pandemic. As such it is fitting that the combined enthusiasm of neighbours Roscrea RFC and Birr RFC have found their own perfect sporting antidote.



It is generally acknowledged that the principal objective of any sporting organisation is to provide and cater for every age groups development in terms of training and eventually, meaningful competition. This is what keeps the player production line in motion and is the fundamental basis for the strategy of every successful club.



Like so many things in life, participation is the key and having the required numbers of playing personnel at every level is essential to providing the desired outcome. When this point is not reached, then creative decisions need to be made in terms of direction.



Birr RFC and Roscrea RFC share many things, a geographical hinterland, a rich sporting heritage, a social history, but perhaps most significantly both clubs share a collective ethos whereby their commitment to providing for their players is paramount above all else.



Some of the Ravens u-14 and u-16 girls

As such, when the decision to initiate a new alliance was first considered, both clubs made considerable efforts to make the ambitious dream a reality.

The result of these endeavours is an exciting and dynamic new brand to be named the Ravens encapsulating the Boys u17s and u18s and the Girls u14s and u16s from both clubs. The objective is to provide a strong, progressive and positive rugby experience for all local youths interested in a unique sporting adventure.



The combined knowledge, resources and pedigree of both clubs will provide the fundamental basis for the new venture, with shared coaching and a revolving training base. Both parent clubs are very excited about the new amalgamation and have complete confidence that it will provide an overwhelmingly positive outcome for all involved.



The u18s boys had the honour of recording the Ravens debut performance when they visited Mullingar RFC on Saturday 26th September.

Although as a group they have only been training together for a matter of weeks, they showed massive potential and put on an exciting display in defence and attack. Even defeat could not take the shine off what was an overwhelmingly positive first outing.



The team was captained by Paddy Sheeran with a coaching group of John O'Dowd, Denis Rusu, John Delaney and John Regan. The only negative from the occasion was a shoulder injury to the indomitable Conor Franks, who will no doubt return stronger than ever.



The u18s Raven are:

Adam Kiely 2.Jamie Conlon 3.Adam Corcoran 4. Conor Lyons 5.Niall Calvert 6.Ciaran Yates 7.Cameron Fairbrother 8. Paddy Sheeeran 9. Nathan Cummins 10. Adam Wallace 11.Josh Moriarty 12. Tom Errity 13. Luke Gleeson 14. Edwin Barry 15. Darragh Tierney 16. Jake Thompson 17. Eoin Burke 21. Conor Franks.

Training for the Ravens u14s and u16s girls is every Wednesday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 6:15pm in Roscrea RFC for September and Birr RFC for October. Contact Ciara @ 087 2024936 for more info.

Training for the Ravens u17s and u18s boys is every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in Roscrea RFC for September and Birr RFC for October. Contact Denis @ 087 6666402 for more info.