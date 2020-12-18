Taste of Roscrea goes virtual for 2020

Due to Covid restrictions and the uncertainty around events this year, organisers and the committee of Taste of Christmas in Roscrea have embarked upon a novel experience with a mix of Virtual Santa visits to the Schools and a Shop Local Campaign which can be seen in the town in the run up to Christmas.

Tipperary County Council fully supported this new initiative, which was partnered with Roscrea Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking at the launch, Cathaoirleach Michael Smith praised the Taste of Christmas committee for their dedication and commitment to bringing the magic of Christmas to Roscrea and Templemore in these difficult times.

“It would have been easier for the Festival Committee to let this year slide by and accept defeat. Instead, with the support of the Local Authority and Chamber of Commerce the town is promoting a Shop Local Campaign.

“The School will have a special visit from Santa as he takes time out of this busy schedule to greet all the boys and girls. This will be a different experience but one which I am sure will be remembered with joy and a real sense of hope”.

As part of this new venture, the Chamber of Commerce are running a Voucher Campaign in all the local shops, customers will be entered in a free draw when purchasing a gift in any of these stores.

President Seamus Browne said, “As businesses face into the Christmas shopping period, we are encouraging consumers to Shop Local this festive season and make a conscious effort to continue to do so during these uncertain times.

“We are highlighting the importance to our local community and employment which businesses give”.

Let’s all work together to ensure that next year will be bigger and brighter.

Taste of Christmas in Roscrea continues to support and encourage “Stay Local and Shop Local” campaign.