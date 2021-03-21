Glencarrig housing progress welcomed

Independent Councillor Shane Lee has welcomed progress with the proposed 40 house development at Glencarrig Roscrea.

Speaking at a meeting of the local Municipal District Council this week, Cllr Lee said that with approximately 240 applicants on the housing list for the Roscrea area, any houses which can be brought on stream would be most welcome.

And, with further housing developments planned for Grove Street in the town, the council is heading in the right direction as far as housing in Roscrea in concerned. However, there is still much more to be done, he opined.

“This is good news that the Glencarrig development has moved on to design team step and it is important that we keep the pressure on to keep it moving,” said Cllr Lee who had been informed by Housing section official Kieran Malone of the progress with the Roscrea proposal.