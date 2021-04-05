Dean Maxwell Home - RCDC ‘outraged’ by Minister’s letter

Roscrea Community Development Council stated this week that it has received correspondence from the Private Secretary to the Minister for Health which suggests that when the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh is built that older people requiring long term residential care in a Community Nursing Unit setting from Roscrea and District, will have to go to Nenagh.

RCDC stated that it is outraged at this suggestion and have written to all Tipperary TD’s to ensure that the Government, and thus the HSE adheres to the principle that people from a community of belonging, including those from Roscrea and district, who require long term care in a community nursing setting are entitled to receive same in their own community of belonging and not be treated in the undignified manner in which the Department of Health is suggesting.

The following extract from the Department of Health’s letter to RCDC is according to RCDC very explicit, and extremely worrying, for the community of Roscrea and District, viz.:-

“There is a new Community Nursing Unit on the Capital Plan in Nenagh to facilitate Older Persons Residential Services; however, the HSE is committed to prioritising short stay capacity in Dean Maxwell on completion of the new Community Nursing Unit in Nenagh”.

RCDC have written to all Tipperary members of Daíl Eireann, again soliciting their commitment to ensuring that the long term residential stay facilities of the Dean Maxwell Home remain in Roscrea.

“The older people of our community are entitled to much more than a bed, 20 miles away, from their community of belonging in their twilight years. We would have thought that such treatment of older people by the state belonged to a bye-gone era!”