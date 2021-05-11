First annual SHX sale organised by the Shorthorn Marketing Company for Roscrea Mart

The first annual sale of SHX cattle took place last Friday at Roscrea Mart. The sale met with a brisk trade for all animals offered.

The top price on the day went to a heifer sired by SH4564 (Gavan Summit) out of a Blonde d’Aquitaine dam. She was bred by Mr James Muldowney from Co Laois. The hammer dropped at €3,840 which equates to a price of €7.74 per kilo.

There was a really strong demand for heifers for breeding and prices taken were circa €3 per kilo

There were active buyers for the steers offered on the day as the awareness of the breed bonus of 15c for cattle processed through the Irish Shorthorn Premium Beef Scheme continues to grow. Prices topped out at €2.37 per kilo

Commenting on the sale John Clarke (Managing Director of the Shorthorn Marketing Company) stated “ We are really happy with how our first sale went. The use of shorthorn genetics in the suckler and dairy herds are growing in popularity. The top-priced heifer on the day demonstrated the fantastic crossing ability the modern Shorthorn bull has when used on dams from other breeds. It certainly has the X factor.”