Top race car driver Nicole Drought's visit to Roscrea Coláiste Phobal's transition years

On Thursday May 13, our Roscrea Coláiste Phobal transition year was very lucky to welcome a past pupil and Ireland’s top female racing driver Nicole Drought.



Nicole became the first woman to win in the Irish Touring Car Championship, taking victory in the Production Class in her Honda Integra.



Nicole is the only Irish Ambassador for the International Sean Edwards Foundation, with whom she tested a Porsche GT3 Supercup in Le Castellet in 2016.



Nicole also has driven Formula 1 cars twice, the iconic Guinness March 811 at Mondello Park in 2019 and the Jordan 193 at Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida in February 2020.



Nicole spoke about her career in car racing and accountancy while also giving us tips and tricks that she learned from her performance coach.



Nicole also talked about the different tools she applies to her life and while racing for example mindset, breathing exercises and journeying.



We learned so much from Nicole because all her tips and tricks can be applied to our lives in many ways.



We the TYs really enjoyed Nicole’s visit and we wish her all the best with her racing career.

Time Capsule



We are burying a time capsule in the school garden to be dug up again when our current first years are in sixth year.



It will be interesting to see what is found in 2025/2026