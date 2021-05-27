Roscrea Speakers Club - fortnightly meeting

On Thursday May 13 we held our fortnightly club meeting.

Toastmaster on the night was Tim Meehan. Topics master was Annemarie Blessing and Timer was Siobhan Burke.

Our club President Larry Lyons gave a speech on 'effective coaching' from the Pathways series entitled 'leaders for the future' which was evaluated by Alan Coffey. Annemarie Blessing, making her debut as Topicsmaster, provided entertaining and challenging topics which everybody enjoyed and contributed to.

Area Director Brendan O'Brien from the Nenagh club was our general Evaluator and guest for the evening and gave a glowing report of the friendly atmosphere and organised structure of our meeting and indeed of our Roscrea club.



Our AGM was also held. Officers elected: President; Matt Bourke, Vice President Education Larry Lyons; Vice President Membership Rachel Comiskey; Vice President Public Relations Eileen Byrne; Club Secretary Annemarie Blessing; Treasurer Anne Duignan, and Sargent at Arms Siobhan Bourke. Motions were passed to continue our club meetings via zoom over the June, July and August and also to begin preparations to make provision for virtual meetings to run alongside our normal physical meetings when we are fortunate enough to return to physical meetings.

For meeting information please contact Larry on 086 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@gmail .com