Major housing project for Roscrea gets the green light

Planning permission has been granted for a major housing development in Roscrea.



TD Housing Ltd lodged plans for a 70-dwelling project in Glencarrick, Scart, Roscrea, on September 22, 2020.



The project proposed the construction of 70 residential dwellings consisting of: two type A - 3 bed semi-detached houses; two type A - 3 bed terraced; six type B - 3 bed semi-detached; 23 Type B - 3 bed terrace; seven type B1 - 2 bed terrace; 16 type C - 3 bed semi-detached; four type D - 4 bed semi-detached; 10 type E - two bed semi-detached; and demolition of six partially built semi-detached structures from a previous application that was granted.



Permission was also sought for a public open space, site landscaping, roads and footpaths, site lighting, boundary treatments, provision of foul and surface water disposal and all associated site works



The development is described as a “continuation of an existing partially complete scheme.”

Further information was sought by the Council on November 12, 2020, and this was provided on April 28 last.



The plans were given the green light on May 24 subject to 22 conditions. The approved scheme consists of 65 residences; 26 semi-detached units and 39 terraced units, with demolition of six partially built structures.