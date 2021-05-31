N62 upgrade between Templemore and Roscrea "can’t be a missed opportunity" - Browne

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary has called for the council to include additional works such as footpaths and cycle lanes in the plans for the upcoming works on the N62 between Templemore and Roscrea.

Teachta Browne said:

‘Works on major route ways such as the N62 unavoidably cause major traffic disruptions, as such it would be better for the council and locals if as much work as possible was included in the forthcoming upgrade’

‘As it currently stands there are no plans to include works on the existing footpaths north of Templemore or to install new footpaths beyond where they currently end. I have asked the council to reconsider this as the town of Templemore would benefit from improved footpaths on the N62’

‘I also asked the council if there were any plans to include cycle lanes as part of the works, the N62 is an increasingly popular route for cyclists and with the recent announcement of 70 million euros in funding for rural cycle lanes including 250,00 for the Coleville Road in Clonmel there is no reason to not include cycling infrastructure as part of the N62 works’

‘The planned works will be a missed opportunity if all that is done is the resurfacing of the road. While there is an upgrade planned it is the perfect opportunity to include additional works such as footpaths and cycle lanes. Especially now that the government has made additional funding for cycle lanes available it is the ideal time to carry out these works’