Roscrea campaigner Angela Moore calls on your support for 'Mary's Meals'

Roscrea-based anti-poverty campaigner Angela Moore hopes readers can help end hunger in Africa by contributing to Mary's Meals.



“The life stories of many thousands of young people are being altered by the daily promise of a meal, which enables them to access education,” says Angela.



“This gift opens previously locked doors and allows new, happier chapters to be written.

“By providing a daily meal in a place of education, Mary's Meals brings chronically hungry children to the classroom where they can gain a basic education that offers an escape route from poverty. More than 1.8 million children receive Mary's Meals every school day, across four continents.”



Mary's Meals keeps the running costs so low that over 93% of donations are spent on charitable activities. It costs just €18.30 to feed a child for a whole school year.



Mary's Meals is a global movement of people from all walks of life, united by their belief that no child in this world of plenty should endure a day without a meal, says Angela.



If you'd like to volunteer, please contact Mary's Meals at ireland@marysmeals.org or 01-8535163 or 086-3140814.

Currently, Mary's Meals are running a 'present for my teacher' campaign and

www.presentformyteacher.com is where parents and guardians can buy an online gift for their children’s teachers in exchange for a donation towards the work of Mary’s Meals.