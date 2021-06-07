Launch of the Garda 'chatting' bench in Roscrea

The Garda "chatting” bench was launched in Roscrea town last Friday, June 4. The purpose of the bench is so people can have a chat with a Garda, get to know each other better, and to hopefully put a few smiles on faces.

Cathaoirleach of Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea Municipal District, Cllr Noel Coonan, and Councillor Shane Lee welcomed the initiative, saying for some people a little bit of interaction can address loneliness and isolation.

Speaking at the launch, Superintendent Eddie Golden said: "We have seen similar initiatives by our Garda colleagues in other parts of the country and thought this would be excellent in the town.

"Anyone can come along and have a quick chat with us. It doesn’t have to be ‘Garda-related’, but if people feel uncomfortable about going to a Garda station for any reason, the bench is a safe place for anyone to discuss any issues of concern.

"We hope that this we be a place where we can all have a little chat and a laugh whilst getting to know each other a little bit better”

The chatting bench, which was kindly donated by Colaiste Pobail, will now be piloted in the Roscrea area with the aim of expanding the idea throughout the Tipperary Division. The bench will be moved around Roscrea every week with the times and locations being posted on the Garda Síochána Tipperary Facebook page. The bench will be open for one hour in each location.