Roscrea hurling club notes

Roscrea hurling club
Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play. Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw. Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers: 5, 7, 20 and 22. Next week's jackpot €18,100.
Play online bingo, via Zoom, in association with Roscrea Hurling Club and Roscrea Community Hall every Sunday night at 8pm sharp. €2,000 in prize money 10 game Bingo: Single book €10, Double book €15. Books can be purchased on club's social media sites. Last purchase for books is 10pm on Saturday. All membership is now due and is to be paid through the online Foireann system. Details of which are also on our Facebook page.
Junior A league round 2 Roscrea v Kilruane on Wednesday 23rd at 8pm in Roscrea County Senior League Round 2 Roscrea v Thurles Sarsfields in Thurles (outside field) on Sunday June 27 at 12pm. There is a limited number of places left on our Kellogg's Cul camp, contact Fiona on 086 1698588 for further details or book on kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie
