Update on Market Square in Roscrea

Cllr Shane Lee
All overhead poles and wires are to be removed, and this work is due to commence very soon, reports Cllr Shane Lee.
“When this piece of work is done, then the contractor will be back to complete stage one of the development.”
Meanwhile, a “fantastic job was done on a new footpath in the Benamore area heading for Ashbury. It's important that Roscrea along with other areas gets its fair share of works. This is a positive step for our community and it's very much appreciated,” added Cllr Lee.
