Launch of sensory toys for Tipperary libraries

Cllr Michael Smith recently launched the Sensory Toys and Resources lending service now available through the Library Service.



The service is a specialist sensory toys and resources collection to assist children with special needs or learning differences.



The aim of the collection is to support children and their parents in choosing and utilising these specialist toys for the developmental growth of the children. These toys are designed to support the development of important skills including gross motor skills, fine motor skills, communication skills and visual perception skills.



Speaking at the launch, Cllr Michael Smith said “This sensory toy lending service will improve the library experience and services for children, teens and adults with sensory impairments, additional needs, learning differences, those on the Autism spectrum, and their parents, guardians and carers.

The sensory toy lending service allows families to borrow toys that fit the needs and interests of the child at the time, without the expense of purchasing them.”



The Sensory Toy and Resources Collection is available for lending to members of Tipperary County Council Library Service. To borrow, users must have a letter of referral from an Occupational Therapist, Speech and Language Therapist, Physiotherapist, Medical Practitioner, Resource Teacher or other professional working with them.



In the coming months, the Library Service will roll out Quiet Spaces and Quiet Times in all of our libraries, while Clonmel and Roscrea libraries have dedicated units to create a sensory environment in the library. This initiative has received funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development. For further details view the Sensory Toy and Resources catalogue at tipperarylibraries.ie or contact Library Headquarters on phone number 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.