Launch of sensory toys for Tipperary libraries

Tipperary library service: assistance for children with special needs

Launch of sensory toys for Tipperary libraries

Cllr Michael Smith recently launched the Sensory Toys and Resources lending service now available through the Library Service PHOTO PJ WRIGHT

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr Michael Smith recently launched the Sensory Toys and Resources lending service now available through the Library Service.


The service is a specialist sensory toys and resources collection to assist children with special needs or learning differences.


The aim of the collection is to support children and their parents in choosing and utilising these specialist toys for the developmental growth of the children. These toys are designed to support the development of important skills including gross motor skills, fine motor skills, communication skills and visual perception skills.


Speaking at the launch, Cllr Michael Smith said “This sensory toy lending service will improve the library experience and services for children, teens and adults with sensory impairments, additional needs, learning differences, those on the Autism spectrum, and their parents, guardians and carers.
The sensory toy lending service allows families to borrow toys that fit the needs and interests of the child at the time, without the expense of purchasing them.”


The Sensory Toy and Resources Collection is available for lending to members of Tipperary County Council Library Service. To borrow, users must have a letter of referral from an Occupational Therapist, Speech and Language Therapist, Physiotherapist, Medical Practitioner, Resource Teacher or other professional working with them.


In the coming months, the Library Service will roll out Quiet Spaces and Quiet Times in all of our libraries, while Clonmel and Roscrea libraries have dedicated units to create a sensory environment in the library. This initiative has received funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development. For further details view the Sensory Toy and Resources catalogue at tipperarylibraries.ie or contact Library Headquarters on phone number 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie