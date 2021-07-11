Roscrea Mary's Meals art competition winners

Mary’s Meals is a global movement supported by people from all walks of life

Roscrea Mary's Meals art competition winners

Well done to Kayla, Anna and Shannon who recently won prizes in the Mary’s Meals Art Competition held in local primary schools

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Congratulations to Yana and Imi from Sacred Heart Primary School, Roscrea, who recently won prizes in the Mary’s Meals Art Competition.

Thank you to their teacher, Ms McGrath, for teaching them about the wonderful work of the no-frills charity, Mary's Meals, who provide a school meals programme in 19 countries, feeding over 1.8 million children each school day.

Mary's Meals wish to thank the local primary schools who took part in this competition. Pictured in the print edition this week are Yana and Imi with their prizes. Thank you to Stock and Barrel Ice Cream Parlour, Roscrea, for their sponsorship.

Mary’s Meals is a global movement supported by people from all walks of life.
We are united by our shared vision of providing a daily meal in a place of education to every child who needs it.

Well done to Kayla, Anna and Shannon who recently won prizes in the Mary’s Meals Art Competition held in local primary schools.

Thank you to Ms Claire Madden, Scoil Iosef Naofa, for her support in teaching the students about Mary's Meals. Thank you to Burgoo Pizza and Kebab, Roscrea, Maddens Chemist, Roscrea and McDonald's, Roscrea for their generous sponsorship of prizes for the Mary's Meals Art Competition.
For more information on Mary's Meals, please check out www.marysmeals.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie