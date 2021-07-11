Roscrea Mary's Meals art competition winners

Congratulations to Yana and Imi from Sacred Heart Primary School, Roscrea, who recently won prizes in the Mary’s Meals Art Competition.

Thank you to their teacher, Ms McGrath, for teaching them about the wonderful work of the no-frills charity, Mary's Meals, who provide a school meals programme in 19 countries, feeding over 1.8 million children each school day.

Mary's Meals wish to thank the local primary schools who took part in this competition. Pictured in the print edition this week are Yana and Imi with their prizes. Thank you to Stock and Barrel Ice Cream Parlour, Roscrea, for their sponsorship.

Mary’s Meals is a global movement supported by people from all walks of life.

We are united by our shared vision of providing a daily meal in a place of education to every child who needs it.

Well done to Kayla, Anna and Shannon who recently won prizes in the Mary’s Meals Art Competition held in local primary schools.

Thank you to Ms Claire Madden, Scoil Iosef Naofa, for her support in teaching the students about Mary's Meals. Thank you to Burgoo Pizza and Kebab, Roscrea, Maddens Chemist, Roscrea and McDonald's, Roscrea for their generous sponsorship of prizes for the Mary's Meals Art Competition.

For more information on Mary's Meals, please check out www.marysmeals.ie