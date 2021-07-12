Launch of 'Alone On Talbot Street' by Roscrea's Seamus and Aidan Doran

Following the phenomenal response so far, to the songwriting part of their remembrance project, the Roscrea-based remembrance committee will unveil the next song in the suite this week.



Chairman, Joe Moloughney explained, “with the outbreak of the pandemic, it was looking like our whole project was in jeopardy, but the intervention of Michael Smith, chairman of Tipperary County Council, with a Cathaoirleach grant, towards the recording of the songs, ensured we were at least able to get this element of the project completed, and we can then look at revisiting other aspects of the project as the country opens back up”.



Joe continued, “Séamus has also managed to produce a video to accompany each of the five songs to date, so I suppose in essence, we are leaving a legacy for future generations to refer to when they reflect on the enormous contribution that past generations of Tipperary people have given to the fight for Irish freedom.”



The next offering is called Alone On Talbot Street, dedicated to the memory of Seán Treacy, of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade. Born on the February 14, 1895 in Soloheadbeg, Co Tipperary, son of Denis Treacy and Bridget Allis, Seán, from an early age, had nationalist leanings, and in his teens, he joined the Irish Republican Brotherhood which later evolved into the Irish Republican Army.



On January 21, 1919 Treacy and Dan Breen, together with Seán Hogan, Séamus Robinson, and five other volunteers, ambushed the RIC party, transporting explosives at Soloheadbeg; an event considered to be the first military action, in the Irish War of Independence.



A few months later, at Knocklong, in Co Limerick, Seán was seriously wounded in a successful attempt to rescue his comrade Seán Hogan, who was being escorted by train to jail in cork.

He recovered, and throughout the latter half of 1919 and most of 1920, he led attacks against the British in Dublin and Co Tipperary.



But on October 14, 1920, in Talbot Street in Dublin, he was recognised by a police detective and in the ensuing gunfight, Seán was killed, in front of the 'Republican Outfitters' at No 94 Talbot Street.

A small bronze shield above the door commemorates the spot. The song is powerfully sung by Aidan Doran, a brother of Séamus.



Aidan, a highly regarded ballad singer, has featured on two of Séamus’s Tipperary Hurling Anthems, The Mighty Blue and Gold, and Tipperary All The Way.



Aidan also participated in Séamus’s widely acclaimed spiritual CD, Believe, doing a duet with his son Lee, entitled Father and Son, a song that touched the hearts of many listeners.



The song will get its first airplay on the Fran Curry Show on Tipp FM on Tuesday, July 13, with a video being launched on Wednesday July 14, which will be available to watch across all social media platforms. We can then look forward to hearing the next song in the collection, towards the middle of August, dedicated to IRA officer, Dinny Lacey.