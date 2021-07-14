Roscrea Killavilla UTD AFC - news and fixtures

We are delighted to announce that bookings for our FAI Summer camp are now open. Camp takes place August 2 to 6 in Killavilla.
We also have a goalkeeper camp, just 13 spaces remaining there. As always participants will receive full kit, backpack and a football. To avoid disappointment book today at summersoccerschools.ie
On July 3, our U12 boys were the only side to get a match. Despite missing our regular back three we switched things around so everyone got to play. We went down 4-2 to a very talented Lough Derg side. We were slow out of the blocks but back level by half time with a brave header from Torres McLeish after a Sean Moloughney free kick.
We completely switched off at the start of the second half and Derg punished us with three goals. In the last 15 minutes, we got back on top after a poacher's goal from Jack Walsh.
Bo Feehan was man of the match not just for his play but his total encouragement for the team all match. It was great to see. Marco Palasic, Molly Kirwan and Daire Ryan also starred.
Disappointing that 60 plus kids didn't get to play that morning due to walkovers. We would encourage clubs not to give walkovers.
