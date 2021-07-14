Roscrea Killavilla UTD AFC - news and fixtures

We are delighted to announce that bookings for our FAI Summer camp are now open

Roscrea Killavilla UTD AFC - news and fixtures

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

We are delighted to announce that bookings for our FAI Summer camp are now open. Camp takes place August 2 to 6 in Killavilla.

We also have a goalkeeper camp, just 13 spaces remaining there. As always participants will receive full kit, backpack and a football. To avoid disappointment book today at summersoccerschools.ie


On July 3, our U12 boys were the only side to get a match. Despite missing our regular back three we switched things around so everyone got to play. We went down 4-2 to a very talented Lough Derg side. We were slow out of the blocks but back level by half time with a brave header from Torres McLeish after a Sean Moloughney free kick.

We completely switched off at the start of the second half and Derg punished us with three goals. In the last 15 minutes, we got back on top after a poacher's goal from Jack Walsh.

Bo Feehan was man of the match not just for his play but his total encouragement for the team all match. It was great to see. Marco Palasic, Molly Kirwan and Daire Ryan also starred.


Disappointing that 60 plus kids didn't get to play that morning due to walkovers. We would encourage clubs not to give walkovers.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie