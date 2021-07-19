Roscrea hurling club bids farewell to Bertie Fitzpatrick

Last week our Club lost one of its longest standing members in Bertie Fitzpatrick.

Bertie was a trustee, former chairman, mentor and a committee member over his numerous years involved in our club.



A Guard of Honour was held on Saturday morning last for Bertie's funeral and the numbers that showed up represented what he meant to everyone who knew him.



As a club we extend our deepest of sympathies to his family, Josie, Joe, Niamh, Lauretta, Michael his five grandchildren and to all his family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm

Fixtures:

U15A Roscrea v Silvermines in Roscrea on Thursday July 22 at 7.30pm

U13A Roscrea v Silvermines in Roscrea on Tuesday, July 20 at 6.45pm

U11D Roscrea v Newport in Roscrea on Saturday July 24 at 10am

U11A Roscrea v Newport in Roscrea on Saturday, July 24, at 11am

U17A Roscrea v Lorrha in Lorrha on Monday, July 26, at 7pm

U13A Roscrea v Nenagh on Tuesday July 27 in Nenagh at 7pm

U13D Roscrea v Nenagh in Nenagh on Tuesday July 27 at 6.45pm

Junior A North Tipp League Final

Roscrea v Toomevara on Saturday July 24 at 7pm in Moneygall.

Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play .Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw. Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys.

Last week's numbers: 9, 18, 26 and 27. Next week's jackpot €18,700.