Help Mason a Roscrea child by donating to his gofundme page

A fundraising drive to help the family of a severely ill little Roscrea boy has been launched by his aunt in the hope of aiding his recovery in the months and years ahead.



Mason Fletcher is a son of Aideen and David Fletcher.



His aunt Caroline Ryan Hueston launched a go fund me page several months ago after Mason was diagnosed with a brain tumour on October 2 last year in Portlaoise hospital, at just four years old.

“My little nephew Mason is a wonderful little boy,” says Caroline. “He loves Peppa Pig, Sonic the Hedgehog and chocolate.



“He is the light of my sister and her husband's life. He is adored by his older brother and he means the world to all of our family.”



After Mason’s diagnosis, he was rushed to Templestreet Children's Hospital in Dublin, where he subsequently underwent two surgeries, including a 10 -hour operation to remove the tumour.



“The neurosurgical team did an amazing job and removed nearly all of the tumour,” says Caroline.

“Mason is a little fighter but unfortunately the surgery has left him very unwell.



“He is suffering from severe weakness, is now wheelchair-bound and has a very long road to recovery ahead of him. He is on medication to stop seizures.”



Mason and his family will be facing a massive struggle going forwards. Mason will require months of rehabilitation and 24-hour care, and there will be years of travelling to Dublin for scans.

“The scary thing is this is only the beginning. The house will need developing to accommodate Mason’s weakness he will now need to sleep downstairs,” adds Caroline.



“Any donation however small will be greatly appreciated and would make an incredible difference to such a loving family.”



Readers can donate online at gofundme.com search for Help Mason a Roscrea child.

So far, about €7,800 worth of donations have been raised in aid of Mason's rehabilitation and recovery.