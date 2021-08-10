10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Roscrea Trail Blazers update

The Blazers had another great turnout for their walk around Golden Grove and Orange hill

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Despite the poor weather forecast and the risk of some heavy showers the Blazers had another great turnout for their walk around Golden Grove and Orange hill.


With the walk being through the woods, the light rain that did fall had little or no effect on the hardy hikers that turned up on the night. Well done to everyone who made the effort.


This Thursday, August 12, sees the Blazers heading to the Brittas Lake Loop at Clonaslee at the foot of The Slieve Bloom Mountains.


This is a 7km, two-hour moderate walk and one not to be missed.


Meeting at the trail head carpark at Clonaslee Village at 7.15pm. Please note car pooling only for those who are vaccinated.


If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.

You will be made very welcome.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media