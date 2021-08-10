Roscrea Trail Blazers update

Despite the poor weather forecast and the risk of some heavy showers the Blazers had another great turnout for their walk around Golden Grove and Orange hill.



With the walk being through the woods, the light rain that did fall had little or no effect on the hardy hikers that turned up on the night. Well done to everyone who made the effort.



This Thursday, August 12, sees the Blazers heading to the Brittas Lake Loop at Clonaslee at the foot of The Slieve Bloom Mountains.



This is a 7km, two-hour moderate walk and one not to be missed.



Meeting at the trail head carpark at Clonaslee Village at 7.15pm. Please note car pooling only for those who are vaccinated.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest.

You will be made very welcome.