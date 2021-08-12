Browne calls for urgent meeting with Minister on future of Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has requested an urgent meeting with the Minister for Health after his Private Secretary confirmed the intention to cease long-term care at the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit on January 1st, 2022.

Teachta Browne said:

“The contents of this letter reveal that despite the efforts of the people of Roscrea, the HSE is committed to ending long-term stay at the Dean Maxwell and the Department of Health seems intent on allowing that to happen.

“This was apparent during a meeting with the Minister and HSE officials in December.

“Officials began that meeting by trying to convince Oireachtas members that the HSE’s primary focus is on enabling people to remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible.

“But, upon questioning, they admitted to me that efforts to keep people in their local community does not extend to people in need of long-term residential care.

“That attitude has clearly continued, and judging by the latest response to the Roscrea Community Development Council, the Department is obviously intent on enabling the HSE to force people who would otherwise have used the Dean Maxwell facility for this purpose to travel to Nenagh instead - away from their families and communities.

“I have asked the Health Minister to immediately make himself available to discuss this with all of the stakeholders concerned and all Oireachtas members.

“The confirmation of the January 1 2022 cut-off point for long-term stay at the Dean Maxwell is clearly distressing for many people in the region.

“Any commitments for similar services into the future are uncertain at best, and if they were given the go-ahead, service users would still be left without long-stay beds at the Dean Maxwell until any alternatives are delivered upon, which would likely take years.

“The people of Roscrea are falling victim to the same practices of removing vital services from communities similar to what is happening in Carrick-on-Suir with St Brigid’s. The communities of both areas must not give up their resistance to these plans, and there is an onus on all Oireachtas members to work together for the benefit of these communities.”