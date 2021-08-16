Roscrea hurling club
Roscrea Hurling Club notes
Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play .
Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.
Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers : 6, 11, 13 and 26
Next weeks jackpot €19,300.
Fixtures
U15A Roscrea v Kilruane in Roscrea on Thursday 19th August at 7.30pm
U11D Go games Roscrea v Burgess on Saturday 21st August in Roscrea at 10am
U11A Go games Roscrea v Burgess on Saturday 21st August in Roscrea at 11am
Our Golf Classic will take place on August 21st. See Social media sites for further details.
