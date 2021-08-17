17/08/2021

Roscrea Youth Service 'Next Steps' workshop

The Next Steps one session workshop is open to any young people attending first year in September.
Having started on Monday last, it runs until the end of the week, Friday, August 20, from 12 noon to 1pm or 2-3pm each day.


This is intended to help students make a successful transition from primary to secondary school.
Venue is the Roscrea Youth Service on Rosemary Street. Places limited to one session per person to adhere to physical distancing.


Contact Conor on 087 744 4103 or email cbritton@ntdc.ie for more information. The workshop will focus more on tips for young people to help them change from primary school to secondary school, such as tips on how to improve sleep routine, self care tips when feeling overwhelmed or anxious and anyone who attends can learn what afterschool activities they can avail of in the Roscrea Youth Service Building.

