Roscrea Trail blazers - hillwalking club

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday last The Trail Blazers had another smashing walk at The Glenbarrow Waterfall and Ridge of Cappard Viewing Platform. The fine evening was enjoyed by a larger than usual group with some new members joining.
A fine walk if you ever get the chance, well done to all that made the effort. This Thursday August 26, sees the Blazers heading to a walk they haven’t done in a while, The Kinnity Castle Loop in The Slieve Blooms.
This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed. Grade: Moderate, Time: 2 Hours, Distance: 7km. Meeting at the main carpark at Kinnity castle at 7pm. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. Contact Cathal on 086 3399193
More News
Maeve O’Reilly, environmental analyst, Gas Networks Ireland; Mark O'Connor, Leave No Trace advanced trainer; Liam Fleming, founder of Siul Eile; and Conor Ahern, head of HSQE, Gas Networks Ireland
At the presentation of the winning Draw the Jackpot cheque to the winner last Sunday night were from left to right: Michael Fahy, Cahir GAA, Jackpot winner Catherine Stack, Gerry O’Donnell Cahir GAA a
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.