Roscrea Hurling club notes and fixtures

Our lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play.



Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw. Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys. Last week's numbers: 3, 9, 24 and 27. Jackpot won. Next week's jackpot €1,000.



Congratulations to our U15 team who won the Feile on Sunday last, having won all their games on Saturday and defeating Boherlahan Dualla on Sunday in the final. Well done to all the management team also. Our Golf Classic took place on August 21. Well done to all our winners and thank you to all those who took part or supported us in any way.



Fixtures: U15A Roscrea v Nenagh in Roscrea on Thursday August 24 at 7pm. Junior A championship Roscrea v Nenagh on Friday 27th in Cloughjordan at 6.45pm. U11A Go games Roscrea v Toomevara on Saturday August 28 in Toomevara at 11am.



Senior Hurling County Championship Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in Moneygall on Saturday August 28 at 5pm. Junior C Championship Roscrea v Kiladangan in Puckane on Sunday August 29 at 6pm.