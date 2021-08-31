Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
With the fantastic weather we are having lately it was no surprise we had such a great turnout on our Kinnity Castle/Glinsk Castle walk last Thursday.
Weather on the night was perfect for walking and the two hour, 7 Km walk in the Slieve Blooms is a fantastic walk if you get the chance. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday, September 2, sees the Blazers heading back to another favourite woodland walk, The Knockbarron Loop outside Kinnity Village.
This is a 6km, two hour moderate walk through mature woodland and one not to be missed.
Meeting in Kinnity village square in front of the local church at 6.45pm
Please note car pooling only for those who are vaccinated.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest
