14/09/2021

Summer Stars reading challenge at Roscrea Library

Roscrea Library

Summer Stars Reading Adventure in Roscrea library

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Our annual Summer Stars Reading Adventure took place again during the summer.

Although the number who participated this year were slightly less than previous years, we still had a great response! Congratulations to all of the children who participated!

Unfortunately, due to ongoing restrictions regarding Covid 19, we will not be having our usual presentation evening. However, any of the kids who did participate in Roscrea Library can now collect their medal and certificate from the Library between now and the end of September. We look forward to seeing you to collect your certificate.

Roscrea Library is currently open Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. At present, we are open for general lending services and remote printing services. Photocopying is also available.

As restrictions ease, we hope to return to full services, including PC usage and reading spaces. To keep up to date on all our services, visit our website at www.tipperarylibraries.ie, email us at roscrealibrary@tipperary


coco.ie, call us on 0505 22032 or pop in to see us at the Birr Road, Roscrea.

