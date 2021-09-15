Search

15/09/2021

Progress on Dean Maxwell welcome, Minister now needs to make funding available - Martin Browne TD

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary has welcomed the proposed deal for the future of the Dean Maxwell home in Roscrea.

Reacting to the news Teachta Browne said;

‘Since before the election the future of the Dean Maxwell home has been a serious concern for the people of Roscrea, myself and the other Tipperary TDs and local councillors have attended meetings with the committee and raised the issue with the Minister on multiple occasions.’

‘My position has always been that the Dean Maxwell should remain open as a residential facility and I still hope that the Minister will commit to this. However the current plan is also a welcome development but will be another broken promise to the people of Roscrea unless the department makes the necessary funding available’

‘The Minister telling the people of Roscrea they have to ‘wait and see’ isn’t good enough, the people for Roscrea have already waited to long for clarity from the Minister’

‘I would once again ask all elected representatives for Tipperary to speak with one voice on Dean Maxwell to ensure the best possible outcome for the people of Roscrea’

‘I would also call on the Minister to show a similar willingness to engage with the people of Carrick on Suir on the issue of St Brigid’s hospital’

