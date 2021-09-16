Aldi unveils its renovated Roscrea “Project Fresh” store

Aldi’s Roscrea “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project, which has seen the store completely refurbished. Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all of its 148 stores nationwide.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design. Aldi’s Project Fresh store layout was recognised at the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, by scooping the Best New Store Build award for Aldi’s Ennistymon store, one of Aldi’s first Project Fresh stores.

Featuring the new layout, the Roscrea Store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new product category signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy. Aldi has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies.

Operating eight stores in Co. Tipperary, Aldi has become an established part of Tipperary’s retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice, and value for money. Aldi employs 159 full time staff, spending €10.4M on wages annually. It is seeking to recruit 24 new permanent employees for its Tipperary stores this year.

Aldi’s Roscrea store participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The store has donated over 150,000 meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi’s Roscrea store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cashel Brothers of Charity, Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre, iCAN Ireland, Roscrea SPCA, Mo Chara Animal Rescue, RNLI Lough Derg, and Pieta House South East availing of the €500 bursary grant last year in Co. Tipperary.

Speaking at the reopening, Conor Kenny, Roscrea Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is great news for our local customers in Roscrea. Its new spacious design makes for a very easy and enjoyable shop.”

“Our commitment to our Tipperary customers is we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value. Our Swap and Save campaign continues and the goal of this campaign is to remind shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €3,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 148 stores.

In March 2020, Aldi reduced its payment terms for all suppliers that transact up to €1 million worth of business annually with Aldi. Payments are processed and paid within five working days and this is extended to the end of 2021.