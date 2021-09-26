Install a disabled parking space close to the pedestrian crossing in Templemore - Smith

Cllr Michael Smith
Cllr Michael Smith forwarded a motion at this month's Thurles Templemore municipal district meeting : “I am asking the Municipal District to consider providing a disabled parking space close to the pedestrian crossing in Templemore.”
Management responded: “A working group has been established within Thurles Municipal District to review the current car parking bye laws for the three towns in the district.
Disabled car parking spaces will be looked at as part of this review. It is anticipated that draft car parking bye laws will be before members at the February 2022 MD meeting for approval.
Separately, Cllr Michael Smith said funding is coming for enhancement schemes in Roscrea.
There are about 20 applications that have been approved. However, the applications have been given for November. “It is not an ideal time for painting. I’m getting numerous calls from businesses. But can this money be ringfenced until weather conditions are better. We’re not doing ourselves justice.” Some contractors don’t want to do the work in inclement weather as it would reflect badly on them, added Cllr Smith.
