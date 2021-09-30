Search

30/09/2021

Progress on Cluáin Bán flooding in Roscrea is welcome

Breandán Ó Conchúir has welcomed the planned works

Progress on Cluáin Bán flooding in Roscrea is welcome

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea – Templemore Sinn Féin area representative Breandán Ó Conchúir has welcomed the planned works to address the ongoing issues of flooding in Cluáin Bán.

Reacting to the news Breandán Ó Conchúir said:

‘Myself and our TD Martin Browne have raised this issue with the council and Irish water after speaking with residents who outlined the ongoing issues they have been having with flooding’

‘It is hoped that the installation of a non return valve will be sufficient to solve the problem however Irish water have also informed us that if more major work is required it will be added to the project charter for upgrade works in Roscrea’

‘Both myself and teachta Browne will continue to work with the residents to ensure that the required work is done without delay.’

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media