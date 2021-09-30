Progress on Cluáin Bán flooding in Roscrea is welcome

Martin Browne
Roscrea – Templemore Sinn Féin area representative Breandán Ó Conchúir has welcomed the planned works to address the ongoing issues of flooding in Cluáin Bán.
Reacting to the news Breandán Ó Conchúir said:
‘Myself and our TD Martin Browne have raised this issue with the council and Irish water after speaking with residents who outlined the ongoing issues they have been having with flooding’
‘It is hoped that the installation of a non return valve will be sufficient to solve the problem however Irish water have also informed us that if more major work is required it will be added to the project charter for upgrade works in Roscrea’
‘Both myself and teachta Browne will continue to work with the residents to ensure that the required work is done without delay.’
