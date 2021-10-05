Age Friendly Roscrea - upcoming classes and events

Afternoon Tea for Hospice

A novelty and such a joy to meet old friends and have a chat and a cuppa last Friday, and all in aid of such a worthy cause. Just shy of €1,000 was raised.

A sincere thank you to all who joined us, all who baked and all who contributed. A special mention to Ramsey Nolan, Bernie’s SuperValu and Bernie Teehan.

Courthouse Classes

Chair Yoga Classes

Eight week Chair Yoga programme starts Monday October 11 at 2.30pm with Tutor Donal Quirke.

Genealogy Classes

Six week programme with Genealogist Nora O’Meara, this course will include library and genealogy centre visits. Classes are from 9.30am - 12.30pm starting Wednesday October 13

Computer Classes

Computer classes are held Monday mornings at 10.30am and 1pm. Tutor is Pamela Quirke. Focus will be on the Acorn Age Friendly Devices but tuition will also include other devices.

Ukulele Classes

We have purchased a number of Ukuleles and propose setting up a ukulele group starting with classes. This will be a fun group and suitable for beginners. First class scheduled for Tuesday October 19 at 1.45pm.

There is no charge for classes but a donation towards the mounting overheads is appreciated. Ring 050522550 for info and to book.

Community Transport

The Roscrea Community Transport operates Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, facilitating transport to Mass. Ring 087 678 1565/ 0505 22550

Dinner Delivery Service

Roscrea Dinner Delivery service continues to operate 3 days per week Monday, Wednesday and Friday meals are delivered- dinner and small desert. Two dinners can be delivered each day if desired at a cost of € 5 per meal. Ring 0505 22550 for further information.

Senior Alert

Personal Alarms can be ordered through Age Friendly Roscrea. It is not necessary to have a landline.

Hopefully the alarm is never needed but in the event of an accident it can be a life saver

Rosie Greys

The Rosie Greys with Edel Carey and Susan Price are back in the Courthouse at 2.30pm and every Wednesday thereafter.

Thursday Club

Going forward the Thursday club will meet on Friday afternoons at 2.30. A casual meet up with a cuppa and a chat, maybe a song or two, maybe a quiz or guest speaker. Ring 050522550

Roscrea Digest Volume 2

Work on a follow up to our successful Roscrea Digest is under way. Many novice writers contributed to the Digest and hopefully will again. The Digest was a miscellany with many subjects and styles of writing and will be a COVID-19 legacy

We are calling out for contributors to the Digest also for volunteers who might help with the production.



Courthouse Book club

This group meet at 2.30pm on the last Thursday of each month. New members welcome to the next club which will be on Thursday October 28 when the old favourite Neville Shute’s ‘A Town like Alice’ will be the topic

Dementia Cafe

The next monthly get together for people with dementia and their carers takes place on Friday morning October 22.

The café will be held in the Courthouse but there will also be an opportunity to link in virtually if wished. Social Worker Niamh Butler will speak at next event on Friday October 29 (11am) and David Kieran Dementia Advisor for North Tipperary will attend.

If you are interested volunteering for any of our Age Friendly Roscrea activities – including delivering meals, befriending service, helping with clubs and classes please ring 050522550