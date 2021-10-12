Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday last the Trail Blazers were at a new walk around Templemore Town Park.
The numbers on the night were added to by a small French Group that joined us courtesy of Sister Hilary Holdsworth. Well done to the group for joining us and making the effort. The weather stayed fine and dry which made for an enjoyable night out.
This Thursday October 14 sees the Blazers heading to the Killavilla Loop just outside Roscrea.
This is a fantastic family walk and one not to be missed. Grade: easy. Time: 1.5 hours. Distance: 7km.
Meeting at the old Kilivalla school house at 7 pm. Please bring head/hand torch. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193.
