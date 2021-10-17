Search

17/10/2021

Climate Action Week in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea

Well done to all the girls who took part in the U15 soccer team which won the All Ireland

Climate Action Week in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea

Transition Year students Samantha Maloney, Lauren Grimes and Kiera Edwards helped plant about 400 flowers as part of Climate Action week

Colaiste Phobal school notes

Climate Action Week

As part of Climate Action week there were approximately 400 daffodils planted in the community garden by TY students Samantha Maloney, Lauren Grimes and Kiera Edwards in conjunction with the local Roscrea Tidy towns members. They will be sold as part of cancer awareness week next year. Many initiatives are planned throughout the course of this year as part of Coláiste Green Schools.


All-Ireland Soccer Champions
Roscrea represented Munster in the Community Games Girls Soccer. They won the All-Ireland under 15. Well done to all our students whom included: Lily Anne O Meara, Mya Steele (1st Year) Amy Carson Hogan, Ally Gleeson (2nd Year), Ceola Bergin, Áine Dooley, Sheoladh Cunningham, Ella Carey, Laura Hogan (3rd Year). They beat Roscommon in the final 3-1.

Garda Pride Jeep visits Coláiste Phobal
On Monday October 11 the Garda Pride Jeep visited the School at lunchtime. The visit was enjoyed by all the students and the message of equality was very evident.

Camogie
On Tuesday October 12, our First Years and Junior Camogie players played against Charleville in the CBS Field. These matches were good learning experiences for all involved.

Senior Hurling
Our senior Hurling Panel played a challenge game against St Joseph’s Borrisoleigh on Tuesday 12th October. Both teams were delighted to be back in action after nearly a year and a half of in activity. 
In an evenly contested game Borrisoleigh just edged it on a shoreline of 2 21 to 1 22. Roscrea used 25 players on the day and overall were happy with the performance. Next game is a challenge versus Borrisokane Community College. Training continues on designated evenings.

School Trip
On Thursday October 14, the Transition Years and LCA’s took a trip to Spike Island and Mitchelstown caves. Thanks to the teachers that travelled with the groups and also the TY and LCA teachers who covered classes while teachers were away. The students enjoyed the trip and found it beneficial and educational.

