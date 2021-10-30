Roscrea Damer House Gallery opening of Homeland 2021 'Dog Days' in St John's Tower

Thank you to all who joined us at our opening of Homeland 2021 'Dog Days' in St. John's Tower
Thanks to Eduard Fulop, one of the selected artists for Homeland 2021 for taking the photos of the opening of Homeland 2021 'Dog Days' on Saturday, October 23.
Visit our facebook page to view them.
View Homeland at the Damer House Gallery Roscrea, before it heads to Barcelona as part of LOOP Barcelona exhibition
Bubbles O'Dwyer rises above Richie Gunne to gather possession when Killenaule beat St Mary's in the Seamus O'Riain Cup semi-final. Picture: Michael Boland
Aidan McCormack in action for Sarsfields - he was instrumental in the Blues dethroning county champions Kiladangan this afternoon
Culture Night Great Escape winner Claire Fahey with Mayor Michael Murphy and the museum staff. Picture: John D Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.