Free screening test for Diabetes

Roscrea Lions Club
Roscrea Lions Club will host a free screening test on Saturday November 13 for Diabetes Mellitus.
The free test is to coincide with World Diabetes Day which takes place on Sunday November 14. The test is very straightforward and simply consists of a fingerpick test to determine the blood sugar level.
The free test is a great opportunity for all to proactively manage this important part of their health. If interested, then please come along on Saturday, November 13, to the community hall in Roscrea which is located on Rosemary Square. The free testing will take place from 10am to 12pm and all are welcome.
Please note. To save time and ensure the two hours is maximised to its potential the organisers would respectfully request that those already diagnosed with Diabetes and attending a doctor for treatment of same please not to attend.
