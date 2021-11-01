'Connecting Communities with Peatlands' workshop for Cloughjordan

Cloughjordan village
Registration for the Cloughjordan workshop under 'Connecting Communities with Peatlands' is now open.
See https://bit.ly/3m9h4oD to book a free place.
It will take place on Saturday, November 27, at St Kieran’s Hall, Cloughjordan.
This Just Transition project by the Community Wetlands Forum is open to communities, Tidy Towns groups, environmental educators, TY students, youth groups, individuals etc.
More information about the background to the Just Transition Project can be found at communitywetlandsforum.ie
