Coláiste Phobal Roscrea honours its school games winners

Winners of the Coláiste Phobal School Games. Names announced in next week's Tipperary Star, page 19
Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré held its School Games recently, and pictured below are the certificate winners from the special event.
The games consisted of a series of school-wide events that took place over a three-week period during which our entire student population was divided into five teams and invited to participate in competitions across a variety of areas to earn points for their teams.
Competitions included music, make-up, science, hurling skills, comórtas Gaeilge, penalty shootouts, baking showstoppers, crossbar challenges, 5km runs, the list goes on!
All in all the games encouraged teamwork, cooperation, creativity and brought a sense of fun to our corridors.
Well done to all who participated, especially the Blue team who ran out the overall winners having accumulated an impressive 835 points.
Our thanks to Ms O'Donoghue and Mr McCormack and their team for all their work in organising the Games which were thoroughly enjoyed by all the students.
