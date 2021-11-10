Moneygall period lodge sells for 40% over reserve at Youbid.ie auction

A two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, Co Offaly, has sold at auction for almost 40% more than its reserve.

Busherstown Lodge, which is in need of some renovation, sold after 37 bids for €110,000 from a reserve of €80,000 in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction on October 28.

The 96 sq mts house is very well located, around 2km from the centre of Moneygall village and all its amenities.

The accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms, en suite and an attic room Outside, there is a storage shed, rear vehicle access off the adjoining lane and a driveway to the front.

The October 27 auction featured apartments, a variety of residential house types and agricultural land from eight different counties.

A total of 94% of properties were sold on the day with prices, on average, around 14% above reserves.

Properties for the next Youbid.ie auction on November 25 are listed on the platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.